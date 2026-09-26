Entire College GameDay Cast Shockingly Agrees on Picks for WVU vs. Oklahoma State

This type of game and atmosphere is what West Virginia fans have been craving since 2018, and perhaps longer. The Mountaineers will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys with the opportunity to move to 4-0 and potentially hop into the AP Top 25 rankings tomorrow afternoon.

You know the Mountaineers are starting to get the nation's attention when they were one of the several games that the guys on ESPN College GameDay picked at the end of their show for the second week in a row.

Here's what the gameday crew had to say about tonight's matchup in Morgantown.

Desmond Howard: West Virginia

"I like what Rich Rod is doing down there in Morgantown, and I think they're going to win a close one. I'm going with West Virginia."

Nick Saban: West Virginia

"I'm going with West Virginia this week too. Pride in the Mountaineers; we're great with that. The ball control that they have and the way they can run the football and keep it away from an explosive Oklahoma State offense will be the difference in the game."

Pat McAfee: West Virginia

"Oklahoma State has a phenomenal quarterback and obviously has had an incredible season thus far. Morgantown at night, give me West Virginia in a monumental Big 12 unranked win for the Mountaineers."

Johnny Knoxville: West Virginia

"Now, I may think Oklahoma State's going to win, but half of my family is from West Virginia, and there's no way I can go against that, so I'm going West Virginia."

Kirk Herbstreit: West Virginia

"Pat, I think your ball club is for real. I think Michael Hawkins coming over from Oklahoma; the way he fits Rich Rod's scheme, Cam Cook running the football... they're more physical, and I think at night at West Virginia, you better be a lot better than the Mountaineers. I just don't know if Oklahoma State is a complete team. I'm nervous, I'm worried because clean slate for West Virginia. I love Rich Rod."

Everyone picking the Mountaineers? Not only is that rare, but that doesn't seem like a good sign.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State are slated to kick things off at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FS1. After the game, be sure to head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where Eugene Napoleon and I will break down what went down in Morgantown.