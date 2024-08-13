ESPN's FPI Predicts All 12 WVU Football Games
How will West Virginia do in 2024? If you read my game-by-game record predictions that dropped on Monday, you'll already know. Alright, alright, I'm just messing around. But you should check it out and let me know what you think.
The truth of the matter is, you'll probably like my predictions a whole lot better than what the ESPN Football Power Index matchup predictor expects to happen. Of course the percentages for these matchups change from week to week throughout the season as the predictor gains more information on every team, but here is what it thinks of each WVU game as of today.
8/31 vs. Penn State
Penn State 77.6% | West Virginia 22.4%
Nothing too surprising here. Penn State is the heavy favorite for this game, but the FPI is showing West Virginia and its fans some respect,
9/7 vs. Albany
Albany 4.4% | West Virginia 95.6%
Only 95.6? Uh, yeah...I'd put this more at like 99.9%. West Virginia has never lost to an FCS opponent and this isn't about to be the group that lets it happen, regardless of how respected the Great Danes are.
9/14 at Pitt
West Virginia 55.8% | Pitt 44.2%
I'm shocked. Not because I don't think West Virginia should be favored, but simply because the FPI puts so much stock into home/away, I figured it would have Pitt much closer to 50%. Maybe the computers were fine tuned this offseason.
9/21 vs. Kansas
Kansas 53.9% | West Virginia 46.1%
Remember that thing I just said about the computers improving? Yeah? Scrap that. West Virginia is a better team than Kansas and with it being a home game for the Mountaineers, they should be favored. At worst, make it 50/50.
10/5 at Oklahoma State
West Virginia 41.1% | Oklahoma State 58.9%
In my opinion, this is some major respect to WVU. In year's past, the FPI would have gave the Mountaineers less than a 20% chance to knock off a top two or three Big 12 opponent on the road.
10/12 vs. Iowa State
Iowa State 37.6% | West Virginia 62.4%
While I do agree West Virginia should win this game, I don't think it's as much of a sure thing as what these numbers indicate.
10/19 vs. Kansas State
Kansas State 52.5% | West Virginia 47.5%
I know I'm about to totally contradict myself here with my WVU-KSU prediction yesterday, but hear me out. West Virginia should be favored in this game too. One of the reasons I picked them to lose (spoiler) is because there's always one or two games they lose that you don't expect them to and vice versa. This is one of those.
10/26 at Arizona
West Virginia 34.9% | Arizona 65.1%
I get the sneaking suspicion that by the time this game is played, West Virginia will have north of 45% going its way. Arizona has talent, but they're going to need more from their supporting cast.
11/9 at Cincinnati
West Virginia 63.2% | Cincinnati 36.8%
Quite honestly, this should be at least 70% I won't nitpick too much on this one because it is one the road and it's the first time the Mountaineers have played at Cincinnati in years, but I don't see them having much trouble here.
11/16 vs. Baylor
Baylor 34% | West Virginia 66%
Another one that should be around 70% and likely will by the time we reach game week. Baylor is a bit of a mess at the moment, and I'm not sure they'll get things fixed this fall.
11/23 vs. UCF
UCF 46.1% | West Virginia 53.9%
Even the darn computers are falling in love with UCF. Can someone please explain to me what I'm missing here with this team? Holy smokes. On;y 53%??? I was thinking more in the neighborhood of 68%, but what do I know?
11/30 at Texas Tech
West Virginia 39.8% | Texas Tech 60.2%
The computer has glitched. It's broken. It's tired. It needs rebooted, recalibrated. End of story.
Predictor's projected record: 6-6
Predictor's projected conference record: 4-5
