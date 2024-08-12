10 Simulations of WVU's 2024 Season on College Football 25
When EA Sports officially dropped the College Football 25 video game, I did an article simulating West Virginia's 2024 season with a complete breakdown of schedule results, stats, Big 12 standings, and more.
It was one of our most popular articles of the summer, but I had a lot of fans reach out and say that I should do one that has multiple simulations to get a better feel for what the game thinks of WVU. So that's what I did early this morning. I simulated the 2024 WVU football season ten times and typed out the schedule results along with placement in the Big 12 standings.
Before you comb through each simulation, here are a few notes I compiled from the results.
Average wins per year: 6.4
Average losses per year: 6.2
Best record: 9-4
Worst record: 3-9
Winning seasons: 6
Highest Big 12 finish: 3rd
SIMULATION NO. 1
Overall Record: 8-5
Conference Record: 4-5
Big 12 Standings: 10th
vs. Penn State W 21-19
vs. FCS East W 31-16
at Pitt W 22-21
vs. Kansas L 14-44
at Oklahoma State W 31-28
vs. Iowa State W 37-34
vs. Kansas State L 27-30
at Arizona W 50-42
at Cincinnati L 30-35
vs. Baylor L 38-42
vs. UCF L 0-42
at Texas Tech W 42-36
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois: W 42-21
SIMULATION NO. 2
Overall Record: 5-7
Conference Record: 3-6
Big 12 Standings: 11th
vs. Penn State W 23-21
vs. FCS East W 35-3
at Pitt L 7-31
vs. Kansas L 31-32
at Oklahoma State L 17-29
vs. Iowa State L 24-31
vs. Kansas State L 21-25
at Arizona L 28-39
at Cincinnati W 42-35
vs. Baylor W 42-24
vs. UCF L 24-28
at Texas Tech W 38-17
SIMULATION NO. 3
Overall Record: 9-4
Conference Record: 6-3
Big 12 Standings: 3rd
vs. Penn State W 24-21
vs. FCS East W 34-13
at Pitt L 31-35
vs. Kansas L 47-49
at Oklahoma State W 49-41
vs. Iowa State W 41-38
vs. Kansas State W 49-27
at Arizona L 31-34
at Cincinnati L 20-31
vs. Baylor W 35-24
vs. UCF W 31-13
at Texas Tech W 27-24
Alamo Bowl vs. Wisconsin: W 28-23
SIMULATION NO. 4
Overall Record: 4-8
Conference Record: 2-7
Big 12 Standings: 15th
vs. Penn State W 28-20
vs. FCS East W 30-29
at Pitt L 21-25
vs. Kansas L 28-35
at Oklahoma State L 24-28
vs. Iowa State L 21-24
vs. Kansas State L 31-38
at Arizona W 31-27
at Cincinnati W 49-28
vs. Baylor L 14-27
vs. UCF L 36-48
at Texas Tech L 44-52
SIMULATION NO. 5
Overall Record: 3-9
Conference Record: 1-8
Big 12 Standings: 16th
vs. Penn State W 34-17
vs. FCS East W 38-6
at Pitt L 32-35
vs. Kansas L 10-16
at Oklahoma State L 32-35
vs. Iowa State L 23-31
vs. Kansas State W 30-13
at Arizona L 31-34
at Cincinnati L 24-35
vs. Baylor L 29-28
vs. UCF L 35-49
at Texas Tech L 34-38
SIMULATION NO. 6
Overall Record: 7-6
Conference Record: 3-6
Big 12 Standings: 15th
vs. Penn State W 40-36
vs. FCS East W 42-7
at Pitt W 31-28
vs. Kansas L 50-52
at Oklahoma State L 31-49
vs. Iowa State W 24-21
vs. Kansas State W 30-27
at Arizona L 35-36
at Cincinnati L 27-35
vs. Baylor L 24-34
vs. UCF W 42-24
at Texas Tech L 32-35
Sun Bowl vs. Jacksonville State: W 35-28
SIMULATION NO. 7
Overall Record: 7-6
Conference Record: 4-5
Big 12 Standings: 8th
vs. Penn State L 27-28
vs. FCS East W 25-15
at Pitt W 38-17
vs. Kansas W 26-22
at Oklahoma State L 7-49
vs. Iowa State W 35-28
vs. Kansas State L 27-45
at Arizona W 31-20
at Cincinnati W 21-17
vs. Baylor L 24-27
vs. UCF L 24-41
at Texas Tech L 9-27
Gasparilla Bowl vs. NC State: W 35-14
SIMULATION NO. 8
Overall Record: 5-7
Conference Record: 3-6
Big 12 Standings: 14th
vs. Penn State L 35- 49
vs. FCS East W 38-13
at Pitt W 28-25
vs. Kansas L 16-24
at Oklahoma State L 28-45
vs. Iowa State L 21-26
vs. Kansas State W 42-28
at Arizona L 36-42
at Cincinnati L 22-34
vs. Baylor W 28-23
vs. UCF L 49-51
at Texas Tech W 54-43
SIMULATION NO. 9
Overall Record: 8-5
Conference Record: 4-5
Big 12 Standings: 8th
vs. Penn State W 35-28
vs. FCS East W 49-10
at Pitt W 37-34
vs. Kansas W 31-23
at Oklahoma State L 14-49
vs. Iowa State W 28-16
vs. Kansas State L 28-31
at Arizona L 28-35
at Cincinnati W 35-21
vs. Baylor W 45-24
vs. UCF L 27-35
at Texas Tech L 32-42
Independence Bowl vs. Minnesota: W 28-26
SIMULATION NO. 10
Overall Record: 8-5
Conference Record: 4-5
Big 12 Standings: 7th
vs. Penn State W 31-22
vs. FCS East W 35-13
at Pitt W 35-21
vs. Kansas W 38-31
at Oklahoma State L 39-45
vs. Iowa State L 24-28
vs. Kansas State W 38-27
at Arizona W 48-43
at Cincinnati L 28-30
vs. Baylor W 34-45
vs. UCF L 28-48
at Texas Tech W 29-28
Independence Bowl vs. Rutgers: L 21-28
