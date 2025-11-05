ESPN FPI Updates West Virginia's Win Probability vs. Reeling Colorado
Expecting a West Virginia win has not been the norm for fans this year, but after last week's performance against Houston and a reeling Colorado team coming to town, it's okay to have that expectation for this upcoming weekend.
What the ESPN FPI says for WVU vs. Colorado
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, West Virginia has a 54.9% chance to win their second straight game, while Colorado has a 45.1% chance to put an end to their miserable two-game slide.
Although these two teams enter this week's contest with identical 3-6 (1-5) records, the two are heading in completely opposite directions, based on the past two weeks.
The Buffs have been outscored 105-24 in their last two games, losing to Utah and Arizona. The run defense has been a nightmare for them as they've been gashed for a combined 626 yards in those losses. Offensively, Colorado has been spinning its wheels in the mud, trying to find an answer at quarterback. This week, they are planning to make the change to true freshman Julian Lewis.
West Virginia, on the other hand, nearly took down TCU and then followed that up with a 45-35 upset win on the road over then 22nd-ranked Houston, having found something at quarterback in Scotty Fox Jr.
Change in analytics since initially released
Surprisingly, not much of a difference here. Back in August, West Virginia was given a 53% chance to win this game, so a slight increase by just 1.9%. Given how poorly Colorado has looked the last two weeks, suffering the largest defeat in the Big 12 this year, I would have expected WVU to have a win probability north of 65%.
The Mountaineers have played much better at home, with the exception of the Utah game, which got out of hand pretty quickly. Not to mention, an early 12 p.m. kick is not ideal for a West Coast team. You see it all the time in the NFL, where a superior team loses to a middle-of-the-road or worse team on the East Coast because of the travel and early start.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Can West Virginia Cover a Near Touchdown Point Spread Against Colorado?
Between The Eers: Why WVU Still Needs to Add a Portal QB This Offseason
WVU Scoops Up Commitment From Speedy JUCO Wide Receiver Keon Hutchins
Quick Hits: Scotty Fox Growing Up, Next Steps, Offensive Line Progress + More
Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluating Key Performances and Areas of WVU's Opener