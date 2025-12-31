Ex-JUCO Defensive Lineman to Enter the Portal After One Season at West Virginia

Another West Virginia Mountaineer is set to hit the transfer portal after just one year in the program. Chris Hummer of CBS Sports reported that redshirt junior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons will be entering his name in the transfer portal come January 2nd.

Prior to landing at WVU, Simmons spent a little over a year at Kent State, but did not see any playing time during his freshman season, taking a redshirt. He transferred down to the junior college level to play for Kiyoshi Harris at Garden City Community College, and in eleven games there, he tallied 21 tackles, one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

During his one and only season at WVU, Simmons appeared in just two games, seeing action against Robert Morris in the opener, and then a handful of snaps in the second half of the blowout loss to UCF. He did not record any stats. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

With Simmons departing, West Virginia's defensive line room now returns Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Corey McIntyre Jr., Asani Redwood, Nate Gabriel, Quinton Goins, and Brandon Caesar. During the early signing period, the Mountaineers added Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, and JUCO products K.J. Henson and Jaylen Thomas. From a logged snaps perspective, this will be the most experienced returning on WVU's defense. That said, WVU will look to target one or two in the transfer portal.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

