Predicting How West Virginia Will Rebuild Its Offensive Line Through the Portal

Here in just a few days, West Virginia's coaching staff will be hitting up the transfer portal heavily, looking to load up on the offensive line. Not only will the Mountaineers look to add some plug-and-play starters at the two guard spots, but they will be looking to add depth pieces as well. The expectation is that WVU will sign four linemen, at a minimum.

Where exactly do the Mountaineers need the help? Let's look at the latest depth chart projection now that Donovan Haslam and Xavier Bausley are expected to hit the portal.

LT: Nick Krahe, Jonas Muya, Philip Bowser

Unless Malik Agbo or Deshawn Woods becomes a swing tackle for WVU, they are going to need a backup here for Krahe. Muya is a talented player who needs some time to develop, having just picked up football this past year.

Prediction: One backup.

LG: Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Griffin Fogle

Very obvious need here. WVU needs a plug-and-play starter and perhaps a backup that can play both guard spots. Dillard and Morris are going to be solid players down the road. In year one, though? That's a tall ask.

Prediction: A starter and a backup.

C: Landen Livingston, Brandon Homady

Livingston has the starting job locked up, but is Homady (or someone else on the roster) a capable No. 2 here? Here's where you may see one of the incoming freshmen take some snaps (pun intended) if they don't land someone in the portal.

Prediction: A backup.

RG: Josh Aisosa, Camden Goforth, Wyatt Minor, Raymond Kovalesky

There are some things to like about Aisosa. I just don't think you can enter the 2026 season with him as your starter. Expect a similar situation to left guard here, where WVU doesn't mind spending big, if they have to.

Prediction: A starter.

RT: Kevin Brown, Deshawn Woods, Malik Agbo, Aidan Woods, Trevor Bigelow, Andreas Hunter

The only spot along the line where I think WVU is in good shape. Brown will be a day-one starter, while Deshawn Woods and Malik Agbo are capable options behind him.

Prediction: No additions.

