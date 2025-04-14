Mountaineers Now

Ex-West Virginia GM Drew Fabianich Accepts New Job in Scouting

The first GM in WVU history has landed on his feet.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers helmet is seen on the field prior to the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Due to the head coaching change at West Virginia, the Mountaineers are starting over with its "front office" and have a new general manager in place, Chuck Lillie.

This new GM-head coach dynamic in college football is much different from the one you see in the NFL. In most cases, the head coach picks the GM at the college level, whereas it's the other way around at the next level. You do have abnormal cases such as Stanford where recently hired Andrew Luck had the authority to fire the head coach, which he did.

Drew Fabianich, the first GM in WVU history played a part in identifying targets in the transfer portal and high school ranks over the last two years. The Mountaineers had some hits, but also several misses, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. With Rodriguez bringing Lillie on board, Fabianich needed a new home and found one as the new Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Fabianich spent nearly two decades in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as a scout, and now gets to return to a national scouting role of sorts.

“I am honored to be the new executive director of the Senior Bowl,” said Fabianich in the news release. “The Senior Bowl has been part of my life for over 18 years. I will embrace this game and the City of Mobile with passion, perseverance, purpose, and a desire to continue to grow the premier all-star game in the country.  I am eager to bring my skills and experience to the table and make a positive impact. I want to thank the Mobile Arts & Sports Association Board of Directors, committee, and staff for this opportunity to be part of this storied legacy.”

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

