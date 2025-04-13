WVU is Targeting Former LSU Wing, Top 100 Recruit in 2022 Class
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is making significant progress in the transfer portal and could be inching closer to expanding that transfer class in the coming days. One name you'll want to keep your eyes on is former LSU forward Tyrell Ward.
According to Same Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops, West Virginia has been in hot pursuit of Ward in addition to Indiana, Maryland, NC State, VCU, and Virginia.
Ward was seldom used during his true freshman season, seeing just a notch over 14 minutes per game. He didn't factor much into what the Tigers did offensively, but that all changed last season when he was the team's fourth-leading scorer, averaging 9.1 points per game. The 6'6", 180-pound wing shot 43% from the floor and 41% from three-point land, sinking 43-of-91 attempts.
Ward, however, did not play during the 2024-25 season. He stepped away from the program in early November to focus on his mental health.
The Hyattsville, Maryland native was a consensus top-100 recruit when coming out of high school and held offers from Georgetown, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Xavier.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
