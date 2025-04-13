West Virginia Wide Receiver Brandon Rehmann Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Brandon Rehmann was one of several players who were removed from the West Virginia football roster last week at the conclusion of spring ball. On Friday, Rehmann announced in a post on X that he would be entering the transfer portal.
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Rehmann chose the Mountaineers coming out of St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, PA, over offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and several others. He ended his prep career with 28 receptions for 502 yards and seven touchdowns
He showed signs of promise in fall camp a year ago but just wasn't quite ready to be a part of the wide receiver rotation that early in his career.
Rehmann will have four years of eligibility remaining.
High school evaluation
Works the underneath/screen game well setting up blocks for explosives, knows how to find the soft spots in zone coverage in the intermediate part of the field, and has the length and physicality to win jump balls/heavily contest throws downfield. Very unselfish player who is always finding a way to get a hat on a defender and block on the perimeter or up field, winning many of those tussles. Not necessarily a crafty route runner just yet, but is clean in his release/breaks which allows for easy separation from the defensive back.
