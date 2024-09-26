Fans Predict WVU Football's End-of-Season Record
The adage you're never as good as you think you are and you're never as bad as you think you are rings true when talking about this West Virginia football team through the first four games of the 2024 season.
In the weeks leading up to the Penn State game, there was a belief that the Mountaineers would be able to keep that game close and potentially shock the world if several things went their way. At worst, they were expected to remain competitive for four quarters but only managed to do so for a half.
They were expected to beat down UAlbany with ease but allowed them to hang around a little longer than most would have liked. Then, WVU followed that up with a blown double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter to their bitter rival, Pitt.
To close out their first month of the season, WVU trailed by 11 to Kansas with roughly five minutes to go and battled back to win the game, 32-28. So while this team may not have the look of a Big 12 contender at the moment, they don't look like one of the league's bottom dwellers either. These first three games coming out of the bye against Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Kansas State will tell a lot.
So, for this week's fan poll, we asked what West Virginia's record will be at the end of the season. Of the 723 votes, 43% went with 6-6, 31.1% said 7-5, 15.1% see 8-4, and 10.8% believe 9-3 or 10-2 is possible. There were a few in the comments section that voted for 5-7.
