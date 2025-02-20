Five Names West Virginia Should Consider to Replace Chad Scott
Rich Rodriguez isn't done hiring yet. After Chad Scott's decision to leave for Texas, West Virginia is in need of a new running backs coach.
Who could replace Scott?
The obvious choice: Pat White (West Virginia)
White feels like the obvious candidate here because it would be an easy move, and you already have so many hands touching the quarterback's room already. Rich Rod, Rhett Rodriguez, and Travis Trickett are all involved with the QBs, so one less voice in the room might not be a bad idea. Plus, White does have experience coaching running backs, albeit one year at South Florida.
Best external candidate: Rod McDowell (Marshall)
Rodriguez pushed hard late for McDowell for him to follow him from Jax State, but he had already verbally committed to Tony Gibson and The Herd. Given their time together at UL Monroe and Jax State, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if this was Rodriguez's number one external candidate. McDowell is not only a great developer of talent but has been rock solid on the recruiting trail as well.
Absolute long shot: Tony Dews (New England Patriots)
You're seeing more coaches leave college football for the NFL more than ever nowadays with all of the craziness going on in the NCAA, so poaching a sitting NFL position coach seems unlikely. Then again, anything is possible. Dews just accepted a position with the Patriots to reunite with Mike Vrabel, who he coached for in Tennessee. Dews has coached on Rodriguez's staff before, so there is a chance that if they can throw together the right package at him, he'd at least consider it. Don't count on it happening, though.
The wild card: Noel Devine (West Virginia)
While Devine has played the position at an elite level, there's still a lot he has to learn about the coaching profession - teaching, developing relationships, recruiting, prepping practice reps, etc. I don't know if he's quite ready to be the guy, but we're going to list him anyways.
Bridge option: Fred Jackson (Michigan)
The coaching carousel never really stops, but this deep into the offseason, it could be difficult to find the guy you want for the long haul. Jackson, 74, is still on staff at Michigan as an offensive analyst and interim running backs coach. He's coached the position for a long time and has been with the Wolverines since 1992 outside of a three-year stint at Ypsilanti High School from 2015-17. Because of his age, combined with the fact that he's been at one place for so long, it could be a longshot to get him to Morgantown, but WVU could offer him a full-time position where he has his own room and can serve as a bridge option, giving Noel Devine a year or two to eventually become the guy.
