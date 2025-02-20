Jahiem White Reacts to Chad Scott's Departure for Texas
Late Wednesday evening, news broke that West Virginia running backs coach and ace recruiter Chad Scott would be leaving the program for the same position at the University of Texas.
Scott was known for building strong relationships and quickly developing young backs who could make an impact early in their careers, such as Leddie Brown, CJ Donaldson, and Jahiem White. When Neal Brown was fired, Scott was the obvious candidate to be the interim coach, and he did a tremendous job in that role.
Star WVU running back Jahiem White has formed a tight bond with Scott over the years, dating back to his recruitment out of York, Pennsylvania, and in the past, admitted that Scott staying in Morgantown was a reason why he elected to not enter the transfer portal when the previous regime was let go.
White reacted to Scott's departure early Thursday morning with a post on X.
Now, the obvious concern is if White will either attempt to follow Scott to Texas or enter the transfer portal in the spring. The next window will open April 16th and will close on April 25th.
Should White choose to remain in Morgantown, he has a chance to go down as one of the best rushers in program history, as we outlined earlier in the week.
