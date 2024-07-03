Five Reasons Why WVU Should Be Your Dynasty Team in College Football 25
In just a couple of weeks, EA Sports' College Football 25 video game will be officially released. You'll have 134 schools to pick from in Dynasty Mode, but if we're being honest there's only one perfect option - West Virginia.
Here are five reasons why you should pick the Mountaineers as your dynasty team this summer.
1. Passionate fans
Having a strong fan base means everything in sports, especially at the collegiate level. While the Mountaineers may not have the as large of a fan base as the blue bloods, they may be the more passionate. There are no professional sports teams in the state and WVU is the only Power Four school in West Virginia. Nearly all 1.8 million West Virginian's are Mountaineer fans. Milan Puskar Stadium is not ranked in EA's Top 25 toughest places to play, but it should be. With a couple of strong seasons to start your dynasty, that place will be shaking the mountains and will become an incredibly difficult place for opponents.
2. Uniform Options
If you're not taking uniforms into consideration when picking your dynasty team, what are you doing? Who wants to play 10 or more seasons of looking at the same two or three uniform combos? Not me. West Virginia has several combinations to choose from with blue, gold, and white options for the helmet, jersey, and pants. This spring, they also added an all black uniform to pay homage to the hard-working coal miners in the state. It might be the best all-black uniform in college football.
3. Sleeping Giant
If you pick Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, or Oklahoma you're wasting you're time. Dynasty mode is all about taking a program to places they've never been. You'll have more fun rebuilding with Kennesaw State and moving them to the SEC than you will with any of the top teams in the country. If you don't want to go to that small of a school, West Virginia is the perfect Power Four school to choose. They're the 15th-winningest program of all-time and have the most wins (783) of any program without a national championship. You can be the one to take West Virginia to the mountain top.
4. Great Starting Foundation
It won't take you long to get things going at West Virginia. You'll have one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country (Garrett Greene) and a dynamic duo in the backfield with Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson. WVU won nine games in 2023 and with the talent they have returning in 2024, you could certainly win the Big 12 and make the College Football Playoff in year one.
5. Rich Tradition & Other Key Components to Recruiting
Unfortunately, John Denver's "Country Roads" is not in the game but WVU's tradition is still going to receive a rather high grade on the recruiting motivations screen. The team's facilities are also worthy of an 'A' grade and I'm sure campus lifestyle will be rated highly as well. Recruiting is going to be challenging in this new version of the game and you're going to need high grades in several categories to recruit at a high level. West Virginia should be able to check most boxes.
