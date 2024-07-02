Garrett Greene a 'Top Performer' at Manning Passing Academy
West Virginia senior quarterback Garrett Greene recently attended and participated in the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State in Louisiana and was tabbed as one of the top performers at the event by On3 Sports.
"When the quarterbacks chatted about who flashed during the event, one name that continued to come up with Greene. And for good reason. The West Virginia starter had a nice throwing session, working the intermediate and deep game well relative to the 40-plus quarterbacks who competed in the event. Green made his case for one of the best Big 12 quarterbacks at the event, and with some nice throws from Baylor’s Dequann Finn, Iowa State’s Rocco Becht and Houston’s Donovan Smith, the new-look Big 12 was well-represented at the Manning Passing Academy."
Other quarterbacks who attended include: Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Carson Beck (Georgia), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), Arch Manning (Texas), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Michael Brescia (Colgate), Hudson Card (Purdue), Brady Cook (Missouri), Myles Crawley (Grambling), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dequan Finn (Baylor), Mason Garcia (Austin Peay), Mark Gronowski (South Dakota State), Seth Henigan (Memphis), Will Howard (Ohio State), Jake Lange (Delta State), Riley Leonard (Notre Dame), Gio Lopez (South Alabama), Grayson McCall (NC State), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Pat McQuaide (Nicholls State), Fernando Mendoza (California), Graham Mertz (Florida), Eli Sawyer (Southeastern Louisiana), Brayden Schager (Hawaii), Blake Shapen (Mississippi State), Preston Stone (SMU), Tyler Van Dyke (Wisconsin), Jace Wilson (Texas Southern), Chris Zellous (Hampton), Dante Moore (Oregon), Nicholas Vattiato (Middle Tennessee), Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina), Paxton DeLaurent (Southeastern Missouri State), Will McElvain (Central Arkansas), and Donovan Smith (Houston).
