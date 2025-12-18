West Virginia Defensive Depth Chart Projection Entering Transfer Portal Season

Earlier in the week, I put together my pre-transfer portal depth chart for West Virginia's offense. Today, it's the defense's turn.

Note: * - could receive an additional year of eligibility.

DE: Darius Wiley, Taylor Brown, Wilnerson Telemaque, Brandon Caesar, KJ Gillespie, Quinton Goins, Carter Kessler, Gabe Ryan

There may be a lot of bodies here, but it's an extremely young group. For now, I have the JUCO product, Wiley, starting, but that could change once WVU adds via the portal. I'd be shocked if they didn't add someone here.

DT: Jaylen Thomas, K.J. Henson, Nate Gabriel, Cam Mallory, Yendor Mack

I'm really interested to see how this group competes. I think the top three all have a shot at winning the starting job. Thomas is a massive human being, who can be really disruptive, so I'll give him the slight edge.

NG: Asani Redwood, Corey McIntyre Jr., Elijah Simmons

Redwood and McIntyre showed some good things this past season; however, I'm not sure you can go into 2026 putting all your faith in them. Expect a portal addition here.

BAN: Curtis Jones Jr., Jeremiah Johnson, MarShon Oxley, Noah Tishendorf, Keenan Eck

This should be a much-improved group with Jones having another year to develop and fully focusing on defense, plus the addition of Jeremiah Johnson. Keep an eye on the true freshman, Tishendorf, here too.

MIKE: Ben Bogle, Ashton Woods, Cam Torbor, Antoine Sharp Jr.

Bogle is an elite run stopper, and while he's not the fastest backer out there, I think he's earned the right to start. That is, unless they go and get a proven starter in the portal.

WILL: Ben Cutter, Cameron Dwyer, Trey McGlothlin

In the second level, this is where I expect a transfer to be. Cutter needs to be pushed for the starting job, and I don't know how ready a pair of true freshman are going to be.

N/S: Chris Fileppo, Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

Replacing Fred Perry is not going to be easy by any means. Right now, WVU has a sophomore in Fileppo and a pair of true freshmen. Curtis Jones Jr. could play some nickel, too, but I imagine they want him to lock in more at bandit.

CB: Rayshawn Reyolds Jr., Vincent Smith, ChaMarryus Bomar, Keyshawn Robinson, Makhi Boone, Jayden Bell

Reynolds gives WVU a ton of length, checking in at 6'3". Vincent Smith, in my opinion, is going to be a multi-year starter, perhaps beginning in 2027.

FS: Israel Boyce, Nick Taylor, Julien Horton, Rickey Giles

With Matt Sieg and Da'Mare Williams in place, I'm moving Boyce to the free safety spot. The two spots are really interchangeable, so we'll see a ton of Boyce in one way or another.

BS: Matt Sieg, Da'Mare Williams, Jayden Ballard

Talk about upgrading your secondary...sheesh. Zac Alley now has a talented true freshman in Sieg and a big, physical JUCO product in Williams. Both will see a ton of playing time.

CB: Da'Mun Allen, Dawayne Galloway Jr., Ty Crutcher*, Simaj Hill, BJ Hendrickson III

Reynolds' teammate, Allen, is my projected starter for now. The rest of the group is young and unproven, although Galloway is a very intriguing prospect. Here's where WVU will likely add a starting caliber player.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Signee Amari Latimer Caps High School Career by Leading Sandy Creek to State Title

How West Virginia's Signees Performed in the JUCO National Championship Game

Four Running Backs West Virginia Should Consider Pursuing in the Transfer Portal

Five Players WVU Fans May Not Know Yet Who Could Make a Difference in 2026

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride Poised to Cash in With a $530K Payday