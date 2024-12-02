Former WVU DC Tony Gibson a 'Finalist' for Open G5 Head Coaching Job
There are a handful of head coaching jobs open in college football and a handful of West Virginia natives are being linked to some of those openings, mainly at WVU.
Former West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson is not in play for the job in Morgantown, but he is considered to be a finalist for the head coaching job at Charlotte, according to Hunter Bailey of the Charlotte Observer. Others who are reportedly in the mix are Bobby Petrino and interim head coach Tim Brewster.
The Van, West Virginia native served two stints at WVU, serving as the defensive backs coach on Rich Rodriguez's staff from 2001-07 and then returned in 2013 to join Dana Holgorsen's staff. After one year as an assistant, he was promoted to defensive coordinator and helped produce one of the more consistent units in the Big 12 and developed several NFL players.
When Dana Holgorsen left for Houston in 2019, Gibson was interested in becoming his replacement before former AD Shane Lyons ultimately settled on Neal Brown. Gibson then took a job as the defensive coordinator at North Carolina State and has been there for the last six seasons.
