Jimbo Fisher Becoming a Popular Name Linked to the West Virginia Job
You would think that West Virginia doesn't have the ability to attract some of the best head coaches college football has to offer due to a lack of resources, but when three very successful ones are natives of the state, it makes it possible.
Since Neal Brown was let go as the WVU head coach on Sunday evening, one of the most mentioned names for the job is Jimbo Fisher, who is a native of Clarksburg. He's spent the last year out of coaching, waiting for another opportunity to lead a program. He's made it very clear to the people he's closest with that he wants to get back into coaching, and with the West Virginia job being open, he does have an interest in it.
Thanks to Texas A&M paying him $76 million not to coach the Aggies, he could come at a decent price. There is no offset or mitigation in his deal with Texas A&M, which means they will owe him $7.2 annually through 2031 in addition to the $19.2 million they paid him two months after firing him.
Considering how things went in his last two to three years in College Station, it's very unlikely that another school with deep pockets is going to come along and offer a head coaching position. Since no big-time programs are going to come knocking on his door, why wouldn't he entertain the WVU job? And why wouldn't WVU entertain the thought of him being the 36th head coach in program history?
Two years ago, while still on the job at Texas A&M, Ally Osborne of WDTV5 in Bridgeport asked Fisher if he'd ever leave the door open to lead the Mountaineers.
"You never say never in this business and home is home. West Virginia is always dear to my heart. I love them and I've always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I'm happy where I'm at and I love where I'm at but home is home."
Of course, Fisher isn't going to come to West Virginia for free, even with all that money that Texas A&M owes him, but it shouldn't be some substantial amount that the university can't afford. If he does become the next head coach and gives WVU somewhat of a "hometown discount," then Neal Brown's $9.7 million buyout isn't as big of a deal.
As far as production is concerned, sure, it didn't work out at Texas A&M, but that doesn't mean Fisher can't win again and win big. He's one of the best recruiters in college football and has won 72% of his games over 14 years. No offense to the Big 12, but it's not the SEC. He wouldn't have to face the likes of Alabama, LSU, Georgia, etc, on a weekly basis. The Big 12 is ultra-competitive, but it's a winnable league, especially for a coach of his caliber.
If WVU can save money on a contract with its head coach, it offers financial flexibility and could help the Mountaineers build a stronger roster.
