Former WVU Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore Hired by Rival School
Like many of West Virginia's assistant coaches, Matt Moore was relieved of his duties last week as Rich Rodriguez prepares to completely overhaul the on-field coaching staff with the exception of Blaine Stewart, who will be the only holdover.
Monday afternoon, it was announced that Virginia Tech, one of West Virginia's top rivals, has hired Moore to be their next offensive line coach. Moore faced the Hokies twice during his tenure in Morgantown, winning both matchups. In the two victories, his offensive line helped pave the way for a successful rushing attack, putting up 173 and 218-yard days on the ground.
It took a few years, but Moore built a pretty solid offensive line room at WVU and churned out a pair of All-Americans in center Zach Frazier and left tackle Wyatt Milum. Frazier was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Milum is projected to go in either the first or second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Since the firing of head coach Neal Brown, three of West Virginia's top seven offensive linemen have entered the transfer portal - Johnny Williams IV, Tomas Rimac, and Sullivan Weidman. The other four, Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates, Ja'Quay Hubbard, and Nick Malone, are all graduating, which means the new offensive line coach will have his work cut out for him trying to rebuild what was a pretty deep group.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: Transfer Portal Movement
Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 16
West Virginia Receives Commitment from Jax State TE Transfer Jacob Barrick
Former West Virginia RB CJ Donaldson Transfers to Ohio State