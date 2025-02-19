Former WVU QB, Assistant Ja'Juan Seider Accepts Big-Time Job with Title Contender
On Tuesday afternoon, it was officially announced that former West Virginia quarterback and one-time assistant coach Ja'Juan Seider has been hired to be the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach at Notre Dame.
Seider played at WVU from 1995-98, serving as a backup quarterback to Chad Johnston and Mark Bulger. He did appear in seven games, completing 7-of-16 pass attempts for 133 yards while rushing the ball 15 times for 28 yards.
He rounded out his collegiate career at Florida A&M, where he threw for 2,622 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 61% of his passes. He also added 740 yards and 14 scores with his legs, leading him to being drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.
After a brief professional career, Seider got into the coaching space at the high school level in Florida before returning to West Virginia to serve as a grad assistant under Bill Stewart for two years (2008-09). In 2013, Dana Holgorsen hired Seider away from Marshall to be the Mountaineers' running backs coach and quickly became one of the top assistants on staff, especially on the recruiting trail.
Seider's ability to develop talent combined with his strong ties to the state of Florida opened up an opportunity for him to become the running backs coach with the Florida Gators in 2017. After one season there, he made the move to Penn State, where he continued to climb the ladder and earn additional titles. He is considered by many to be one of the best running back coaches in the country.
