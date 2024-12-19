Former WVU Star Receiver Comments on Large Number of Players Hitting Transfer Portal
This time of year is absolute chaos for college football coaches, especially ones like West Virginia's Rich Rodriguez who are trying to put a staff together, recruit high school kids, retain the best players on his roster, and recruit players out of the transfer portal. It's complete madness.
Whether there was a coaching change or not, West Virginia, and every other school in the country, was going to see a big number of transfers this offseason due to the NCAA limiting rosters to just 105 players moving forward. However, there are a large number of players who are still entering the portal despite having a starting role or projected starting role at the place they are currently at.
Former West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson is seeing the large number of players hitting the portal and gave his brutally honest take on the situation.
Gibson didn't clarify if this was in regard to those leaving West Virginia, but as I previously mentioned, it's happening everywhere. A lot of these players are getting bad information from agents who don't keep the best interest of their clients in mind, and oftentimes, it backfires.
Several players who had a starting job at a Power Four school this year will enter the portal thinking they can get a big NIL deal somewhere, only to be disappointed that a Group of Five school is their likely destination. That's not the case for all P4 starters who enter the portal, but in most cases, it is. The grass isn't always greener on the other side.
