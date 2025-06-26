Jahiem White Posts Impressive 40 Time After Two Offseason Surgeries
West Virginia running back Jahiem White didn't get the chance to finish out the 2024 season, thanks to an unspecified injury in the team's bowl loss to Memphis in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, which occurred just before the half.
Fortunately for the Mountaineers, White has made his way all the way back and even participated in some action during spring ball. Even better news? He's still lightning fast. Recently, White posted a picture on his Instagram story of his 40 time, where he ran a 4.48, which is pretty incredible considering he had a pair of knee surgeries this offseason.
White saw an increased workload as a sophomore, elevating into the starting role over CJ Donaldson. In 13 games, he rushed for 844 yards and seven touchdowns on 148 carries, putting him at 1,686 yards through the first two years of his career.
If he can stay healthy for the entire season and rush for 1,000 yards, he'll catapult into the top 10 and just outside of the top five all-time in program history with one year of eligibility to keep climbing. Going for 1,000 would have him passing WVU Hall of Famer Artie Owens and 202 yards shy of Leddie Brown for sixth place.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Football: Dates for Gold Rush, Stripe the Stadium, Homecoming + More Revealed
Son of WVU Women's Hoops Alum Selected in Top 5 of 2025 NBA Draft
O-Line Commit Rhett Morris Brings Physicality and Positional Flex to WVU
Help on the Way? West Virginia Hosts Reigning Big 12 Steals Leader on Official Visit