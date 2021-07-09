Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Freshmen Faces: OT Wyatt Milum

A look at what freshman offensive tackle Wyatt Milum brings to the table for WVU.
Author:
Publish date:

OT Wyatt Milum

Height: 6'6" Weight: 275 lbs

Hometown: Huntington, WV

High school: Spring Valley

Why he chose West Virginia:

"It means so much to me to represent this state. For my family and friends to be able to watch every home game is awesome!! I also like Coach Brown a lot. I like how he does things at West Virginia, and he will turn this program around here soon."

Power Five Offers:

Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech.

Group of Five Offers:

Cincinnati, Marshall, Toledo.

Evaluation:

Milum is a high motor guy that has incredible strength and lower body power for as young as he is. He flattens defenders on a weekly basis and does a really good job of turning guys out from the play. Milum's hands are so strong that once he gets control of you, there's no shot to break away and make a play.

Throughout much of his career at Spring Valley, he has lined up at right tackle, so I would expect him to probably do the same at WVU and maybe even get some looks at left tackle if there is a need.

Playing time projection:

Normally, I would say that true freshman offensive linemen don't stand much of a chance to play mainly because of how demanding the position is and how big of a jump it is from high school to college. But we have already seen WVU head coach Neal Brown not be afraid to throw a true freshman out there as he did this season with Zach Frazier. Milum has an extremely high ceiling and could battle for the starting right tackle spot next season. With that said, I think Brown is hoping his older guys take another step in their development so he doesn't have to throw Milum into the fire. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Freshmen Faces: RB Jaylen Anderson

Freshmen Faces: WR Kaden Prather

Freshmen Faces: TE Victor Wikström

Freshmen Faces: OT Treylan Davis

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.
Basketball

Latest NBA Draft Projections for WVU G Miles McBride

Screen Shot 2021-07-09 at 10.15.13 AM
Football

Freshmen Faces: OT Wyatt Milum

Victor Scott delivering a one-out single in the bottom of the second, sparking a three-run inning.
Baseball

Victor Scott is in the Midst of Another Hitting Streak

Screen Shot 2021-07-04 at 6.05.35 PM
Area 304+

Analyzing WVU's Chances of Landing 2022 RB Ramon Brown

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) reacts after being thrown out of the game in the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah is MLB's Hottest Rookie

Recruiting Mailbag for Football
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Q&A with Schuyler Callihan

USATSI_13357350_168388579_lowres
Football

Initial Thoughts of the Big 12 Preseason Poll

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) walks off the field after beating Iowa State in the Big 12 title game last December. rattler
Football

The 2021 Preseason Big 12 Conference Standings