Pacman Jones Tells Rich Rodriguez: 'Pack Your Sh*t Up and Get Back to Morgantown'
Who would have thought that after he left 17 years ago, Rich Rodriguez would potentially have a chance to return as the head football coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers? Certainly not me. But it appears one of the most successful coaches in WVU history will have a chance to build upon his legacy as he is one of the several candidates Wren Baker is considering.
On The Pacman Jones Show earlier this week, Pac asked him about his thoughts on West Virginia and how much the state still means to him.
“Well, it’s my home. I went to school there. I played there. I coached there. We had some good times doing that," Rodriguez said. "It’s always going to be my wife’s, my family’s home. That’s never changed. I may have left and went on a different journey in my coaching career, but I’ve always followed them of course."
Rodriguez proceeded to ask PacMan how he was doing, and the response he got was probably a bit unexpected. The former West Virginia defensive back made sure to let him know who he wants to be the next head coach at WVU.
“Pac is doing good. I would be doing way better if I could get your a** back in the state of West Virginia. I would be doing so much better. Ahh, could you imagine that, bro? Back at Cheat Lake? Just think about it for one second. Close your eyes and visualize it for one second….(sings Country Roads). I’m just saying, me and the boys are rooting for you, and then we hope you pack your sh*t up as fast as possible, and we can get you back to Morgantown.”
Rodriguez will be coaching Jacksonville State in the Conference USA championship game this Friday against Western Kentucky. Could it be his final game there?
