Quick Hits: Frustrated Fans, Struggling to Bury Iowa State Loss, Fixing Snaps + More
Monday morning, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown reviewed what went wrong in the loss to Iowa State and provided some updates moving into Kansas State week.
Initial thoughts on the loss to Iowa State
“Disappointed. The table was set and we didn’t get it done. Sometimes I come in here and I talk to you guys on Monday and I’m over it and kind of moved on, that’s not where I’m at really right now. Iowa State’s a really good team, credit to them. They’re undefeated, top ten in the country right now. They do a tremendous job, but we just made too many mistakes. In a game that has so few possessions, you just can’t do things to beat yourself. You can’t have negative plays on offense and we had way too many of them.”
Biggest takeaway/issue from the Iowa State loss
“We played poor complimentary football. Just some sequences to tell you what I mean…we take the lead and we’re up 7-0, they miss a field goal and we drive down don’t convert a third down, have a chip shot field goal that we miss. What we need to do right there is defense put out the fire, still maintain the lead. We have a miscommunication, they hit an explosive, and bang it’s 7-7. Really poor complimentary football right there. Offense, defense, special teams not feeding off one another.
"Then we come back and get a punt inside the ten. (If) we hold them down, they punt, we’re playing on a short field. That’s not what happens. They go on a marathon drive and score a touchdown. Next possession what complimentary football should happen is the offense goes down and answers and makes that a tie game going into the half. We went out and didn’t convert a third down, we kick a field goal and make it this time but it’s 14-10.
"Come out of the half, the defense gets two punts and offensively didn’t turn those into points, one of them was an interception.”
If Nicco Marchiol could play more this season
“I think if you go across the country everybody’s enamored with the backup quarterback. We’re very fortunate here because we have one that can play. Are there scenarios where he can play? Yes, there’s definitely scenarios where he could play. Has Garrett done enough to lose his job? I would say no. Did he play as well as he needed to on Saturday for us to win? I would say no to that as well.
"But Garrett’s our starter. Nicco is a really good player and I really believe that he’s going to be the starter at some point, but Garrett hasn’t done anything (to lose his job). He’s played well enough. He’s got to make better decisions. One of the interceptions was clearly pass interference, so I don’t really blame him. The second one was a really poor decision. Nicco’s got a bright future. We can win games with him. Are there scenarios and packages where he could play? Yes.”
Brandon Yates’ several bad snaps
“Yeah, we got to get it fixed. He had a little bit of a hand injury coming into the game. Had a few issues in practice early in the week, not later in the week. But it was detriment. We had 11 in the game, five of them were critical. We got to get it fixed.
"(Landen) Livingston came in and played last two drives or last drive of the game and did pretty well. It had to do with how he was gripping the ball and how it was taped because he had a hand injury.”
Aubrey Burks & T.J. Jackson injury update
“Burks, he’s got a lingering deal. I don’t know. I think questionable probably. He’s only played I think one full game this year. He’s really had some lingering injuries. (T.J. Jackson) is playing really well. He did not practice today. I think it’s going to be close. Hopeful, but he’s got a little bit of a weird lower leg injury that we’re just going to see how he feels. He probably won’t be able to practice much.”
Message to the fans
“I get that they want to win. But what I would say is, did they have a good time? Did they enjoy it? It was a pretty good atmosphere. I’m assuming they had a pretty good time tailgating, so if they’re in the deal for enjoyment then I would come back. I looked at the weather and it’s going to be nice again. It’s a night game. And we need them to provide a home-field advantage.
"I get they’re frustrated that we didn’t win. We’ve played a tough schedule. Everybody that’s beat us hasn’t lost. But that’s no excuse, that’s just the truth and the games in our league are going to come down to the fourth quarter and I don’t think this one on Saturday is going to be any different. We need them to help us. I do get their frustration.”
Why TJ Crandall & Jacolby Spells didn’t get in much
“Crandall was injured last week. He didn’t practice. And then our two corners played pretty well, so we just didn’t sub much in that game. We gave up two deep balls that we shouldn’t have, but they played well (Garnett) Hollis played really well. I thought he was physical. (Ayden) Garnes gave up a couple of passes, but he was really physical in the run game.”
