Neal Brown Believes WVU Has 4 NFL Receivers - Who Are They?
During his weekly radio show on Thursday evening, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown said something that caught the attention of play-by-play announcer, and host of the show, Tony Caridi.
"I think we have four NFL players in that room," he responded when asked about the wide receiver group.
Who could those four players be? I think I've got a pretty good idea about three of them. The fourth is up for debate.
Jaden Bray
Jaden Bray has done nothing but turn heads, raise eyebrows, and drop jaws since he landed in Morgantown. He's been terrific in 50/50 balls according to the coaches and has made some seriously tough catches. With a couple of strong seasons he could become a draftable player.
Justin Robinson
Robinson hasn't produced to the level of everyone's expectations for him coming out of high school but he's a big, strong, physical target who is going under the radar heading into 2024. There hasn't been a whole lot of talk about him and perhaps that's by design. His size alone should afford him an opportunity at the next level.
Traylon Ray
Of the three returning young receivers, Ray has the highest ceiling, in my opinion. He came on toward the end of the year and showed some signs of being a future all-league player. Don't be surprised if he ends up being the No. 2 option for Garrett Greene at some point this season.
Hudson Clement
Clement is still a ways away from being a finished product but we've heard from multiple coaches and even quarterback Garrett Greene that he's had the best offseason out of anyone in the receiver room. His work ethic and quick rise in the program is what leads me to believe he's one of the four. DayDay Farmer could be one because his skillset is elite, but he's yet to play a down of college football.
