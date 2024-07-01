Is West Virginia a Preseason Top 25 Team?
For the first time since 2018, we can have a serious conversation about West Virginia and the preseason top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers rattled off nine wins in 2023, ending the year on a strong note winning five of its final six games including a win over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Neal Brown and GM Drew Fabianich did a masterful job of keeping the roster intact through the two transfer portal windows. Of course, they lost a few contributors, but nothing they can't replace.
WVU returns three members of what was considered to be one of the top offensive line's in all of college football in 2024. Two others, Nick Malone and Xavier Bausley, have started games at the collegiate level. The depth up front is in terrific shape. In the backfield, the Mountaineers will feature one of the top duos in the country with the contrasting styles of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson. At receiver, they see the return of four of their top five pass catchers from a year ago, including tight end Kole Taylor who led the team with 35 receptions.
Defensively, the front seven is the unit's strength. They'll be able to rotate in anywhere from six to eight along the defensive line while housing the most depth they've had at linebacker since this staff arrived in 2019. The secondary is the biggest question mark. On paper, it looks to be an improved group but there are several new faces that make up that third level of the defense which could take some time to gel.
There's more than enough proven talent on this roster for West Virginia to have a number next to its name to start the 2024 season, but will they? My guess is no. They'll continue to rank the bigger brands who always fall extremely short of expectations instead - think of Miami, Texas A&M, USC and Tennessee - and others who probably aren't as deserving but could find their way in such as Louisville, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech. If I had a vote, I'd put West Virginia in the 22-24 range. Instead, they'll be in the back end of "receiving votes" category when the first set of rankings come out in a matter of weeks.
