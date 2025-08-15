Governor Patrick Morrisey Stops by to Visit WVU Football as Fall Camp Winds Down
Fall camp is nearing its end as school is set to begin on August 20th. From that point on, West Virginia's focus will shift to preparing for the season opener on the 30th against Robert Morris.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez has stated in the past that he's not a big guy on bringing in people from the outside to speak to the team to get them hyped up or deliver some sort of motivational message, but when the governor is willing to drop by, you oblige.
On Thursday, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey stopped by the Milan Puskar Center to say a few words to the team. Video or audio clips of what was said have not been shared by the team or the Governor's social media accounts, but a few snapshots were taken.
Morrisey has been very public about his support of the Mountaineers, dating back to when he was the state's Attorney General and helped West Virginia men's basketball player RaeQuan Battle become immediately eligible during the middle of the season, which, of course, completely changed the NCAA's transfer rules.
Also, just a few months ago, Morrisey held a press conference to announce that he and his team were preparing to launch an investigation into the NCAA following the selection committee's egregious decision to leave the Mountaineers out of the men's basketball tournament. WVU was projected in the field in 100% of projections on Bracket Matrix, making them the first team to ever be excluded after the consensus predicted them to punch their ticket.
There have been very few to no details as to the findings of that investigation or if it's still an ongoing process.
According to Spencer Ripchik of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register, Governor Morrisey and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will be on the field at the Backyard Brawl on September 13th for the coin toss prior to kickoff. West Virginia and Pitt are slated to tee the ball up at 3:30 p.m. ET.
