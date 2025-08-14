Big 12 to Mandate Player Availability Reports Ahead of League Games in 2025
Another rule change will go into effect beginning this season, although it's something that isn't on the field or court. This year, the Big 12 Conference will mandate that all programs provide public player availability reports in both football and basketball conference matchups, the league announced on Wednesday.
In football, the reports will be very much aligned with how the NFL does it, with a daily update beginning three days out from the game.
For football, student-athletes must be designated as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out. The final report must be submitted to the league office 90 minutes before kickoff. The same goes for men's and women's basketball, submitting their initial report the night before a game, and then the final report 90 minutes prior to tip-off.
This, of course, is taking place because of how big sports betting has become in recent years. It provides more clarity to bettors as to what to expect, not giving as big of an advantage to the books, which might have more access to inside information.
What this also does is help coaches and players to know who to actually prepare for, instead of spending an entire week studying a quarterback who was injured and the team never went public with it. There won't be any surprises come gameday, which creates a more even playing field for both teams.
The Big 12 is the last conference to make this move, following the Big Ten, which started the process in 2023, the SEC in 2024, and the ACC, which announced earlier this summer its plan to go forward with the availability updates. All 16 of the Big 12's institutions are on board for this move and have agreed to comply.
As far as the non-conference matchups for West Virginia, it's unlikely that we'll see these player availability reports for the Robert Morris and Ohio games. With the ACC having the same mandate in place, there's a chance we could see it for the Backyard Brawl in Week 3, but unlikely, considering both leagues only have it in place for conference matchups.
