Quick Hits: QB Room is Deepest on Roster, D-Line Concerns, Jaden Bray Update + More
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez just finished talking to the media following the fourteenth day of fall camp. Here are some of the highlights from today's press conference.
Opening statement
“Gave the guys a little break today, we went half a practice and after the break we had our field goal kickers kick a 38-yard field goal, and told the team if he made it, they had the rest of practice off, so that got some juice going with them. Tomorrow’s practice is in shorts, and then probably have our biggest scrimmage of the camp on Saturday.”
Position groups he thinks are in a good spot
“The secondary, I know we struggled a little bit in the secondary (last year). And even in the spring, I was a little concerned, but I like where we’re at. We’ve got some older guys in the secondary, and I think they’ve progressed well. The o-line is all new, but it’s a hard-working group. The deepest position group we got is quarterback. And that’s a good thing. Can’t have too many of those.”
If he is confident with where the defensive line is at
“Still a little concerned with that. I’ve liked the way they work, and I think we got a couple pass rushers out of the portal that we needed. You can’t have too many pass rushers, so we intentionally targeted guys that we thought were guys that you’d want to have on 3rd and long or 2nd and long and doing pass rush stuff. Our pass rush group got a lot better in the last five months.”
How WR Jaden Bray is coming along
“I’ve been really impressed. He’s a really hard worker. We have those GPS vests that measure how fast they go during practice, their explosiveness, and how many yards they go, and he is either one, two, or three after every practice. He’s a physical guy. He’s done a great job picking up what we do, and I think he’s going to be poised for a really good year.”
The biggest difference in Saturday’s scrimmage from last week’s scrimmage
“I’m going to direct the coaches to be less involved with coaching and helping than we were last time. I want our players to be really aware of the situation. Usually, we’re yelling out when it’s third down or a short-yardage situation, don’t jump offsides, but I don’t want our coaches doing that Saturday. We’ll see how much they grasp on their own.”
