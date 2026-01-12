Honor Huff Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Named to Starting Five

The Big 12 Conference announced its weekly men’s basketball honors Monday, with Honor Huff earning Newcomer of the Week recognition. The senior guard was also named to the Big 12 Starting Five for the second time this season.

Huff averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead West Virginia to a pair of victories, highlighted by the program’s first AP Top 25 victory under first-year head coach Ross Hodge. In a 62–60 road win at Cincinnati Bearcats, Huff scored 24 points, matching his season high for the fourth time, and grabbed a career-best eight rebounds. He accounted for five of the Mountaineers’ final 10 points to overcome a late five-point deficit.

The Brooklyn (NY) native followed that performance with 23 points and seven rebounds in an 86–75 win over No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks, connecting on four three-pointers in the victory.

On the season, Huff leads the Mountaineers in scoring at 17.5 points per game and ranks second nationally with 64 made three-pointers.

Big 12 Player of the Week

Nov. 10 - Koa Peat, Arizona & Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings - Houston

Nov. 24 - P.J. Haggerty - K-State

Dec. 1 - Joshua Jefferson - Iowa State

Dec. 8 - Milan Momcilovic - Iowa State

Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr. - Kansas

Dec. 22 - Christian Anderson - Texas Tech

Dec. 30 - AJ Dybantsa - BYU

Jan. 5 - JT Toppin - Texas Tech

Jan. 12 - Richie Saunders - BYU

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Nov. 10 - Koa Peat - Arizona

Nov. 17 - Kingston Flemings - Houston

Nov. 24 - Koa Peat - Arizona

Dec. 1 - Moe Odum - Arizona State

Dec. 8 - Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor

Dec. 15 - Melvin Council Jr. - Kansas

Dec. 22 - LeJuan Watts - Texas Tech

Dec. 30 - AJ Dybantsa - BYU

Jan. 5 - AJ Dybantsa - BYU

Jan. 12 - Honor Huff - West Virginia

Big 12 Starting Five

Massamba Diop - Arizona State

Richie Saunders - BYU (player)

Kingston Flemings - Houston

Darryn Peterson - Kansas

Honor Huff - West Virginia (newcomer)

