How to Watch West Virginia vs. BYU: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
It's been a brutal two weeks for the West Virginia Mountaineers, getting outscored 89-24 in their first two Big 12 Conference games. It's a team in desperate need of a bye week to get healed up and figure some things out, but they have one more game to go before they reach the open date.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) vs. BYU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)
Date/Time: Friday, October 3rd, 10:30 p.m. EST
Where: Provo, UT - LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Series History:
There's not much of a past between these two, but West Virginia holds a 2-0 edge. The first game was a thriller back in 2016. Skyler Howard had a huge game through the air, completing 31-of-40 pass attempts for 332 yards, but it came down to a game-sealing interception by Maurice Fleming in the final minute as BYU was threatening. In 2023, it was all Mountaineers, with WVU running away from the Cougars, 37-7. Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson each rushed for over 100 yards in that one.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU opened as an 18.5-point favorite, but it has already moved up to 19.5 (at the time of this publishing). The over/under is sitting at 50.5.
