Mountaineers Now

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Colorado: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' Saturday matchup against the Buffaloes

Christopher Hall

Mountaineer Cade Kincaid
Mountaineer Cade Kincaid / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

After pulling off the upset over Houston on Saturday, West Virginia returns home to host Colorado for the third meeting between the two programs.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) vs. Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Big 12)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 8, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

TV/Streaming: TNT/HBO MAX

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History:

West Virginia and Colorado have met twice in a home and home series through 2008-09. The Buffaloes captured the first win of the series in Boulder (CO) 17-14 in overtime. WVU quarterback Pat White ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns while running back Noel Devine rushed for 133 yards. In OT, Pat McAfee missed a 23-yard field goal to take the lead.

The Mountaineers got their revenge in 2009 35-24. Noel Devin gashed the Colorado defense for 220 rushing yards and a touchdown while Jarret Brown threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia is a 6.5-point favorite against Colorado on Saturday. The number may climb since WVU is coming off the win at Houston and Colorado has given up 50+ points in each of the last two games and lost by an average margin of 40.5 points. The over/under sits at 53.5.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: Heating Up? West Virginia Could Finish the 2025 Season Strong

Rich Rodriguez Sees 'Next-Level' Stuff in Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr.

Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, No. 22 Houston 35

Rich Rodriguez Credits the Offensive Line and the Offense's Fast Start

West Virginia Finds its Groove and Topples No. 22 Houston

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football