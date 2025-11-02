How to Watch West Virginia vs. Colorado: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
After pulling off the upset over Houston on Saturday, West Virginia returns home to host Colorado for the third meeting between the two programs.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) vs. Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 8, 12 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
TV/Streaming: TNT/HBO MAX
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Series History:
West Virginia and Colorado have met twice in a home and home series through 2008-09. The Buffaloes captured the first win of the series in Boulder (CO) 17-14 in overtime. WVU quarterback Pat White ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns while running back Noel Devine rushed for 133 yards. In OT, Pat McAfee missed a 23-yard field goal to take the lead.
The Mountaineers got their revenge in 2009 35-24. Noel Devin gashed the Colorado defense for 220 rushing yards and a touchdown while Jarret Brown threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is a 6.5-point favorite against Colorado on Saturday. The number may climb since WVU is coming off the win at Houston and Colorado has given up 50+ points in each of the last two games and lost by an average margin of 40.5 points. The over/under sits at 53.5.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: Heating Up? West Virginia Could Finish the 2025 Season Strong
Rich Rodriguez Sees 'Next-Level' Stuff in Freshman QB Scotty Fox Jr.
Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 45, No. 22 Houston 35
Rich Rodriguez Credits the Offensive Line and the Offense's Fast Start