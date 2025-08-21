In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the 2025 West Virginia Defense
This week on In the Gun...
It's time we spin the bottle and look at the defensive side of the football for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Arguably the biggest pickup this offseason wasn't a player out of the transfer portal or a recruit out of high school, it was the hiring of rising star defensive coordinator Zac Alley.
Alley spent time with Rich Rodriguez at UL-Monroe and then followed him to Jacksonville State before taking a bigger opportunity at Oklahoma last year, reuniting with Brent Venables, whom he spent several years under at Clemson.
Instead of rambling through the billions of new names, Jed, Wes, and Owen take a much different approach in previewing the defensive unit by looking at Alley's tendencies, stats, and things that make him so difficult to prepare for.
As you've heard many times by now, Alley's defense is extremely multiple. They'll throw a ton of different looks at teams every week and will never have the same game plan. Jed shares a couple of interesting stories that he heard from a friend of his who coached with Alley in the past, which goes to show how detail-oriented he is and how much he tries to perfect his craft.
At the end of the episode, the Signal Caller does briefly mention a handful or so of names that he believes are worth jotting down and paying some attention to as the season is set to begin.
Here it is, your 2025 West Virginia football defensive preview.
Be sure to follow us on X and subscribe to our YouTube channel, both with the handle @InTheGunPodcast.
Recent episodes of In the Gun
In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the 2025 West Virginia Offense
Exclusive Insider Update: Can three former Mountaineers become game-changers for the Steelers?
Key Storylines as WVU Football Begins Fall Camp
Part 2 – Can Zac Alley’s Aggressive Style Ignite a Defensive Resurgence at West Virginia
Part 1 – Zac Alley’s Defense Unleashes Explosive Pressure Packages
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rodriguez Sees NFL Future for Michael Coats Jr., Compares Him to Pacman Jones
NCAA's Statement Suggests Jimmori Robinson Will Play for West Virginia in 2025
Updated WVU Football Depth Chart After Court Clears Multiple Mountaineers to Play
Don’t Read Too Much Into WVU’s QB1 Choice in Week 1 — Here’s Why
Zac Alley’s Defense is Looking Sharper and More Confident Than Expected