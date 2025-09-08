Injuries Expected to Sideline Jahiem White & Jaden Bray for the Rest of the 2025 Season
When it rains, it pours. You know the deal. According to CBS Sports, West Virginia running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray are expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season.
Jahiem White was expected to have a massive first season in Rich Rodriguez's offense, but that all came to an abrupt end when an Ohio defender grabbed his facemask, pulled his horse collar, and roll tackled him on a rushing attempt right in front of the West Virginia sideline, resulting in a knee injury.
In just two games this season, White rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. As for Bray, he hauled in seven passes for 95 yards.
This is the second straight year in which Bray has been hampered by injuries since transferring in from Oklahoma State. With him now out of the mix, the Mountaineers are going to need the likes of Jeff Weimer, Justin Smith-Brown, and Preston Fox to step up on the outside and get the slots — Rodney Gallagher III and Oran Singleton Jr — more activated.
The biggest blow here, though, is White. We saw in the game against Ohio that the offensive line really struggled to get much movement, but for White, he only needed a sliver of space to make something happen. The other backs on the roster have struggled to find any rhythm and have needed bigger creases for something to hit.
Clay Ash has been the second back on the depth chart, but it might be time for WVU to take a longer look at Cycnir Bowers and Tye Edwards, the Northern Iowa transfer. Both rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at the previous school, for whatever that's worth. Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer has been banged up but is working his way back into it. Redshirt freshman Diore Hubbard is someone the staff seemed excited about during the offseason, but has yet to see action.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia's Game at Kansas
Noel Devine’s 8th Grade Son Just Landed His First College Offer From a Big Time Program
WVU Did Not Shuffle the Offensive Line Once in Loss to Ohio, and That’s a Red Flag
Colton McKivitz Becomes Second-Highest Paid Mountaineer in the NFL with New Contract
MAILBAG: Eval on Marchiol, Scotty Fox's Role, RB Options, Horrendous O-Line, + More