Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia's Game at Kansas
The Backyard Brawl is on everyone's minds, as it should be, but we now have a game time for next week's game at Kansas. The Mountaineers and Jayhawks will be kicking things off a 6 p.m. ET in Lawrence on September 20th on FS1.
West Virginia has won 11 of the 13 all-time matchups against Kansas, with their only losses coming in 2103 and 2022, an overtime game. The Mountaineers are 4-1 when playing in Lawrence and won their last visit there back in 2021, 34-28.
Kansas is off to a great start this season, despite falling short to bitter rival Missouri 42-31 over the weekend. Quarterback Jalon Daniels appears to be back to his 2022 self, when he was considered to be one of the most dynamic players in the Big 12, at any position. He had a majorly disappointing season a year ago, finishing with a 14 to 12 touchdown touchdown-to-interception ratio, while completing only 57% of his pass attempts. He's also rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
So far through three games this year, Daniels has completed 54-of-75 attempts for 679 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. His nine touchdown tosses put him halfway to his single-season career of 18, which he set in that '22 season.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, the Jayhawks are idle this week, which means they'll get to rest, recover, and fix whatever issues that arose during their loss to Missouri, while West Virginia is preparing to battle its bitter rival in what should be a very physical game.
If it feels like West Virginia has opened with Kansas in Big 12 play a lot, well, you're right. This will mark the fifth time since WVU joined the league that Kansas is the opponent for the conference opener. The Mountaineers are 3-1 in the previous Big 12 openers vs. the Jayhawks: W 56-34 (2017), W 29-24 (2019), L 42-55 in OT (2022), and W 32-28 (2024).
