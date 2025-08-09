Is Rich Rod Done with Redshirts? 'I Ain’t Saving Them for the Next Damn Coach'
Saturday's scrimmage would normally be a big evaluation for the true freshmen on West Virginia's roster. It still is, but probably not quite as pivotal as it used to be.
Years ago, coaching staffs had to decide on whether or not their true freshmen were ready to impact winning now or if they needed to take a redshirt year to sit, develop, and get stronger and faster. If you played in as much as a single snap, you're redshirt was burned. Now, the NCAA allows for athletes to play up to four games while maintaining redshirt status, removing some of the pressure to find out what they have in these youngsters right out of the shoot.
Since the transfer portal has come along and NIL became a thing, most coaches are hesitant to redshirt players because they don't want to waste a year and potentially lose the kid the following offseason to the portal.
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez shared that concern during Friday's press conference.
“It’s funny you ask that because you remember you’d go into it and that would be part of your mindset, like which ones were going to redshirt. And I’m like, what are we going to do? Redshirt them for the next coach or the next team? Hell with that. If they can help at all, then them suckers are playing, man. I ain’t saving them for the next damn coach.”
He also noted that he believes the NCAA is going to eventually go to a five years to play five model in the near future, which will essentially eliminate the need for a redshirt.
But as far as this year's batch of freshmen is concerned, "if they're good enough to win with," Rodriguez will find a way to get them on the field.
WVU's true freshmen in 2025
QB Scotty Fox Jr., QB Max Anderson, WR Armoni Weaver, WR Camdon Pitchford, WR Tyshawn Dues, OL Trevor Bigelow, OL Phillip Bowser, OL Brandon Homady, DL Brandon Caesar, DL Wilnerson Telemaque, DL Carter Zuliani, DL Taylor Brown, LB Mike Hastie, LB Cam Torbor, CB ChaMarryus Bomar, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., S Chris Fileppo, Julien Horton, P Aidan Stire
