What is WVU's Biggest Concern in 2024?
It's difficult to pick one part of West Virginia's roster that could hold them back this season as they return talent in all three levels of the defense and bring back virtually everyone on offense with the exception of a couple of guys.
Those two they are missing, Zach Frazier and Doug Nester, create really the only real concern for the Mountaineers in 2024. The coaching staff has voiced their satisfaction of their replacements with Brandon Yates sliding in at center and Nick Malone/Xavier Bausley splitting time at right tackle. That said, it's a whole different ball game come August 31st when Penn State's defense is lined up on the other side of the ball.
Like last year, Penn State's defense is probably going to be the best unit West Virginia will face all season. Should their be struggles up front in Week 1, I wouldn't make too much out of it. We'll know what this group is made up of about four or five games into the season.
WVU's identity of running the football over and over again was found at the end of the 2022 season carried over into a successful 2023 which resulted in nine wins. Can they have that same effectiveness running the ball without Frazier and Nester? If they get inconsistent play, particularly from Yates, that could be the difference in West Virginia being a true contender for the Big 12 and essentially matching their win output from a year ago or perhaps less.
I'm not by any means pinning the success of the team on one player, it all starts with those three on the interior. Yates may be just fine, but Tomas Rimac and Ja'Quay Hubbard may not be as sharp without Zach Frazier sitting in between them. That chemistry with the center will have to be rebuilt with a new starter in place and that doesn't happen overnight. If they're able to mesh well together early, the Mountaineers will be playing meaningful football in November (and December).
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU Absent From College Football 25's Top 25 Offenses
West Virginia Ranked in Phil Steele's Preseason Top 40
Milan Puskar Stadium Not Featured in College Football 25's Toughest Places to Play