Steve Slaton Discusses Hall of Fame Honor, the Record Books, Rich Rod's Return + More
A week ago, it was announced that former West Virginia running back Steve Slaton will be a part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.
During his three years in Morgantown, Slaton was a massive part of the most successful three-year run in program history. He rushed for 3,923 yards and 50 touchdowns on 664 carries, helping WVU to three consecutive 11-win seasons.
Today, he made an appearance on the In the Gun Podcast to discuss the Hall of Fame honor, among other things. Below are a few quotes from Slaton's appearance.
How he learned that he was included in the next Hall of Fame class
“I got the news when everybody else got the news. I was sitting in my house and my phone was blowing up and I’m like why am I getting so many alerts on my phone? It’s Facebook, it’s text messages, it’s calls, it’s Instagram. I looked at it and I was like, oh man! I got this one? I had to call Mike Montoro, he’s the media guy for West Virginia to double down and confirm.”
If he would hold all of the records had he returned for his senior year
“I think that’s the beautiful thing about what ifs. We don’t know. I’m proud of my three-year career. I’ve said it before, for me, not coming back was a business decision because I did have a family and I needed to provide. But we do know. Like I said, it’s a beautiful thing…what if? If we’re going to be honest, I’ll say all the record would be mine.”
Rich Rodriguez returning to WVU
“I’ve had a conversation with Jahiem White and I told him, this is going to be one of the hardest things but I think your style of play will transcend and be a better thing in this program. With Rich Rod, he does help develop talent.”
Being one of seven Mountaineers in the Hall of Fame
“Being a kid from outside of Philadelphia, I didn’t know West Virginia was its own state. I thought it was west of Virginia, part of Virginia. But the time I spent in West Virginia, that beautiful mountain state…I’ve been so pleased to help translate to the nation, to the world that this beautiful state that I put on. I wanted people to know West Virginia. We did it to shine a spotlight on West Virginia.”
Full episode
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
One Thing Each West Virginia Starter Must Improve in the Second Half of the Season
Bobby Hurley Believes Darian DeVries is the Big 12's Best Head Coach This Season
How Does Arizona State Loss Impact WVU? Updated Look at the NCAA NET Rankings
How to Watch & Listen to No. 16 West Virginia vs. Arizona State