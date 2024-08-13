Why Did Jaden Bray Transfer to WVU? 'There’s Something Really Special Going on Here'
The West Virginia wide receiver room appears to be a strength heading into the 2024 season, which is quite the opposite of the feeling folks had about this group this time a year ago. The young trio of Hudson Clement, Traylon Ray, and Rodney Gallagher III are a big reason for that excitement, but so are the additions of transfers Justin Robinson and Jaden Bray.
Bray, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy, is the early favorite to be Garrett Greene's number one target. He has experience in the Big 12, has a big frame, and can be more than just a role player in this offense. The coaching staff has raved about his ability since the day he stepped foot in Morgantown and that hype has continued into fall camp.
Earlier this week, Bray spoke to reporters for the first time since he transferred in and explained the reasoning for his move to WVU.
“Really just more opportunity. That’s really why I had left Oklahoma State, there was nothing other than that, just more opportunity, being more included in gameplan and stuff like that. What drew me here was just the people and the culture. They have a great thing going here and I just wanted to be a part of that. I really like the room that we have. I feel like there’s something really special going on here and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Bray also fell in love with the atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium, something he's been able to experience twice in his career as a visitor.
“The fans here are great. I’ve seen multiple videos of them playing here. I played here twice. I played here my freshman year and then I played here my junior year last year. I’m pretty familiar with WVU’s fans and how they get into it. They’re really bought in with West V being the only team here.”
