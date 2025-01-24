Jersey Numbers for Each West Virginia Freshman Early Enrollee
Earlier this month, a dozen freshmen made their way to West Virginia as early enrollees to participate in winter workouts and spring football. Now, those new players have jersey numbers, which were posted on the team's official website.
Note: Jersey numbers are subject to change.
QB Scotty Fox - 15
Offers: Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, West Virginia.
OL Gavin Crawford- 57
Offers: Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, UCLA, USF, West Virginia.
OL Brandon Homady - 71
Offers: Bowling Green, Bucknell, Colgate, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Kent State, Lafayette, Ohio, Penn, West Virginia.
TE Jackson Accuardi - 49
Offers: Central Michigan, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, West Virginia.
EDGE Romando Johnson - 45
Offers: Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USF, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, Wisconsin.
DL Brandon Caesar - 98
Offers: Alabama, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
DL Amir Leonard-Jean Charles - 50
Offers: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Toledo, West Virginia.
DL Wilnerson Telemaque - 47
Offers: Akron, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, Toledo, USF, Wake Forest, West Virginia.
LB Michael Hastie - 48
Offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Texas A&M, UAB, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky, West Virginia.
CB Zah Jackson - 39
Offers: Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Mississippi State, NC State, Toledo, West Virginia.
S Sammy Etienne - 29
Akron, Charlotte, Colorado, Georgia State, Kansas State, Liberty, Marshall, UAB, USF, West Virginia.
S Chris Fileppo - 34
Offers: Connecticut, James Madison, Lafayette, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Purdue, USF, Villanova, West Virginia.
