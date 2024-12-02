Penn State OC Andy Kotelnicki Expected to Interview for WVU Head Coaching Job
The West Virginia Mountaineers will begin their search for the 36th head football coach following the firing of Neal Brown on Sunday evening.
According to Mike Asti of the Sports Now Network, West Virginia is expected to interview Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki for the head coaching vacancy.
The Nittany Lions rank 19th nationally in total yards per game (442.8), 30th in scoring (33.3 ppg), 40th in passing (248.2), and 25th in rushing (194.7). His offense put up 457 yards on the Mountaineers in the 2024 season-opener in Morgantown, a game they won 34-12.
Quarterback Drew Allar has completed 71.6% of his passes for 2,668 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The passing game is complimented by one of the best one-two punches in college football with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who have combined to rush for over 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Kotelnicki played a key part in the turnaround at the University of Buffalo under Lance Leipold and then at Kansas. West Virginia will cast a wide net for its search, but Kotelnicki is one of the most impressive offensive minds in college football.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia CB Commit Serious Stinyard Re-Opens Recruitment
And It Begins: WVU Loses First Commit Following Neal Brown's Firing
WVU Players + Commits React to the Firing of Head Coach Neal Brown