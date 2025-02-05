JUCO Edge Rusher Keenan Eck Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia has officially added Citrus College edge rusher Keenan Eck, signing with the program on Wednesday.
"I really like how fired up they are for a turnaround," Eck told West Virginia On SI. "They’ve proven to be successful for many years, and they're bringing the heat with this class of athletes. They want some dawgs that are ready to WORK! A huge culture of winning is being built there; I would love to put in every bit of hard-hitting energy when it comes to rushing the passer for the Mountaineers!"
In one season at Citrus, Eck totaled 26 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble. Eck got his start at the collegiate level at Division II Black Hills State in South Dakota where he notched 3 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
Eck chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Illinois, Montana, San Diego State, Southern Utah, and Texas State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
