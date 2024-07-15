Junior Bloomers: Three Mountaineers Ready to Take the Next Step
We've hit on freshman phenoms and sophomore sleepers. Now, it's time to look at some junior bloomers on West Virginia's 2024 roster. What qualifies you as a junior bloomer? Someone who is in their third year of college (redshirt sophomore or true junior) and is a player who could make a major leap in their development.
1. WR Hudson Clement
Clement had a breakout season in 2023, hauling in 22 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns. Time after time he came up with big catches in big moments, proving the Duquesne game earlier in the year wasn't a fluke. Garrett Greene mentioned at Big 12 media days that he's had as good of an offseason as anybody in the program. A lot of attention is on Jaden Bray and Traylon Ray and for good reason, but perhaps Clement ends up being the big story at receiver.
2. OT Xavier Bausley
The Jacksonville State transfer had a phenomenal redshirt freshman season, earning CUSA All-Freshman team honors while also being named to The Athletic Freshman All-America Second Team and Pro Football Focus College All-CUSA team. Although he's currently listed as the backup to Nick Malone at right tackle, I have a feeling Bausley will push hard for some playing time and the two could end up splitting time. He is the team's future at the position and they'll want him to log some reps.
3. DL Asani Redwood
Redwood is someone the coaching staff has been excited about since the day he stepped foot in Morgantown. They knew he was raw entering college, but believed he had as high of a ceiling as anyone. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to stay healthy throughout his first two years. He came on strong recording a sack in the bowl game, but has spent much of the offseason recovering from a shoulder injury. The expectation is that he'll be ready for the season and if so, he could be a breakout star along the defensive line.
4. CB Jacolby Spells
Spells missed most of the spring with an upper body injury and it could spill into the start of fall camp and perhaps the season. The good news is that he was listed in the two-deep on West Virginia's preseason depth chart, indicating that he should be able to return to action fairly early in the year. Spells caught everyone's attention as a true freshman with his pick-six at Virginia Tech, but spent much of the 2023 campaign on special teams. Once he gets back to full strength, I expect Spells to not only be in the rotation at corner but push for a starting spot.
