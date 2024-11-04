Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Robert Morris
The games count for real beginning tonight for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they welcome in Robert Morris for the 2024-25 season opener.
Here are our predictions for tonight's game.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 80, Robert Morris 61.
It's an exciting time for West Virginia fans as the next chapter of Mountaineer basketball begins. Last season felt like a gap year in a lot of ways and now, there's actually a product that the fans get juiced up about.
Tucker DeVries and Javon Small are going to cause matchup problems for the Colonials defensively and could each go for 20+ points in this one. While all attention will be on the offensive end of the floor, mine will be on the other end. I'm interested to see how this group looks against better competition and how connected they are defensively.
The secret scrimmage against Wake Forest produced a lot of good results, and if what I heard was true, Robert Morris is going to have a challenge scoring the ball tonight. West Virginia pulls away midway through the second half for the win.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 82, Robert Morris 65.
This year's edition of the West Virginia men's basketball team has a new head coach in Darian DeVries and 14 fresh faces taking the court Monday night and expectations are rather low heading into the season with the Big 12 Conference media selecting the Mountaineers to finish 13th in the standings.
West Virginia appeared to be ahead of the curve in its exhibition against the University of Charleston with forward Tucker DeVries leading the way offensively with 18 points and the Mountaineers showed tenacity on defense.
The concern heading into the season is the Mountaineers' frontcourt, but it should not be a problem against the Colonials and its another opportunity to learn to rebound as a cohesive unit.
I don't suspect the Mountaineers will have much trouble with Robert Morris and will control most of the game, West Virginia wins the season opener 82-65.
