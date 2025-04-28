MAILBAG: Possible Portal Additions, Recruiting Uptick, Projecting Starters + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Who are some names to watch as far as additions go for the football team?
A: UConn running back Jayden Brown, Jackson State wide receiver Isaiah Spencer, Jacksonville State offensive linemen Will O'Steen and Daveion Harley, Texas Tech pass rusher Joseph Adedire, and Ohio linebacker Shay Taylor are a few names to keep your eyes on.
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: Projected starting OL with Agbo committing?
A: You actually inspired me to do an entire article on the offensive line depth chart, which I hope you'll check out at this link. I do believe Agbo will be in the mix for a starting spot, but not so sure it will happen this fall. Time will tell.
From @josheppingerOT:
Q: Will WVU football continue to recruit at the same historic level, or do you think there will be a talent uptick with the new staff?
A: I guess it depends on what you define as "historic level." If you are referring to recruiting rankings, I wouldn't be able to answer that accurately because I don't believe they are a strong barometer, and I couldn't tell you where they typically are.
I think what you'll notice is that this staff will do a better job of identifying the hidden talent. Rich Rodriguez pretty much made it clear they aren't in the business of spending millions of dollars on a particular player or are interested in bidding wars. They'll look to the lower levels in the transfer portal while also looking at guys at Power Four schools who haven't had much of an opportunity. I truly believe there's better alignment from the bottom of the coaching staff to the top of the "front office," which will lead to a higher hit rate.
If the program takes off and becomes nationally relevant again, yeah, you'll naturally be in the mix for "higher-rated" talent.
From Alex Comer (Facebook):
Q: Who’s winning the quarterback battle?
A: Way too early to tell. I love what Jaylen Henderson brings to the table, and I firmly believe he was brought to Morgantown for a reason. I've predicted him to be the starter, but we just went through an entire spring without getting much intel on the quarterback battle, so it's really hard to lean one way or the other. Nothing would surprise me in this race. Nothing.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Product Ryan Bergert Pitches Clean Inning in Major League Debut
Will Wyatt Milum Start as a Rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Updated WVU Football O-Line Depth Chart with New Transfer Commit Malik Agbo
No. 17 West Virginia Continues to Roll, Completes Sweep of UCF