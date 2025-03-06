MAILBAG: Realistic WVU Football Expectations, Baseball's Perfect Start + More
Apologies for being a few days late, but it's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) or reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: I know BYU is good but how did we look so bad this time around? Literally couldn’t make a shot and the refs didn’t help us either bc they’d choke on their whistle every time we did something but I’m not saying that’s the main reason we lost.
A: I know this was asked before the Utah game, but I honestly wasn't all too concerned about it. It was just a bad night all the way around, particularly defensively. Yes, the offense was horrid, but as we know, this team has to win with its defense. Giving up 52 points in the second half just can't happen. They gave up 52 in the half and scored 56 for the game...yikes. Fortunately, they were able to bounce back on Tuesday.
From @coalcountrywvu:
Q: Is a 8-10 win football season that unrealistic after seeing what Curt Cignetti and the portal can do. It’s not like we have a super tough schedule in 2025.
A: Anything is realistic nowadays being that we are in the age of the transfer portal. That being said, I don't think it should be the expectation. There is SO much turnover in all corners of the roster that it's a tall ask to have their best season in nine years. I'd set the bar low and understand that year one is still about laying the foundation, even in this era of the portal. Cignetti and the Hoosiers benefitted from an extremely easy schedule.
From @Hayren219743:
Q: How do we feel about the baseball team?
A: Surprised, to say the least. Yeah, the competition hasn't been the strongest, but even in years past, they would have dropped a game or two. The run won't last forever and it'll be interesting to see how they bounce back from a loss. Pitching is still my biggest concern, but I think they'll be just fine in non-conference play. Once league play begins, that's when the worry should set in. Overall, still have the look of a tournament team.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: If WVU football wins 6-8 games this year, would that be considered a successful season or a disappointment?
A: Successful season, without question. I know it sounds like I'm saying a mediocre or above average record is okay, but it's year one. Rich Rod and his staff are essentially starting all over from scratch with this roster. Win some games, be competitive in the games you lose, pull an upset or two, win a bowl game, and head into 2026 feeling good about the direction of the program.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Kyah Watson Selected to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team
JJ Quinerly Earns All-Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year
West Virginia's Quarterback Battle Could Go Right Up to the Season Opener
Ticket Considered Punched? New Bracketology Projection for WVU After Utah Win