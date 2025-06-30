Decision Date Revealed: WVU Among Finalists for Rising 2026 DB Star Vincent Smith
West Virginia's coaching staff has invested a ton of hours trying to not only rebuild the defensive secondary for the 2025 season but also for future years. They've already received eight commitments from defensive backs in the 2026 recruiting class, but they're far from finished.
Recently, they made the final three for corner/safety Vincent Smith (6'2", 200 lbs) out of Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Illinois. Smith will be choosing between Iowa, Purdue, and West Virginia on Thursday, July 10th.
The talented athlete was previously committed to Northern Illinois, but backed off his commitment after taking visits to each of his three finalists earlier this month. USC was also being considered, but is no longer in the running.WVU Among Finalists for Rising 2026 Star Vincent Smith
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, WR Robert Stith, WR Charlie Hanafin, WR Malachi Thompson, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, OL Justyn Lyles, OL Cameron Goforth, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Cameron Dwyer, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Miles Khatri, CB Emari Peterson, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, S Aaron Edwards, S Rickey Giles, and S Emory Snyder.
