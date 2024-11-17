Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 13
The Big 12 continues to get whackier by the week, doesn't it?
We have a new No. 1 team this week in the Big 12 power rankings, thanks to Kansas continuing to play spoiler and defeating BYU, handing them their first loss of the season. Arizona State continues to impress with a big road win at Kansas State, keeping the Sun Devils in play. Baylor looked like they were about to mail it in a month ago after a 2-4 start to the season, and they have since ripped off four straight wins and look like one of the better teams in the league.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several teams in the mix to make it to Dallas for the Big 12 championship game. BYU and Colorado control their destiny, but if either of them falls, Iowa State and Arizona State are right there waiting to make a move up the ladder. There are still a few three-loss teams alive believe it or not, but those teams need a lot of things to happen in order for them to climb within the top two.
Let's take a look at an updated batch of Big 12 power rankings heading into Week 13.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Texas Tech
15. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 24-49
Next game: vs. Iowa State
14. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 27-3
Next game: at TCU
13. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at West Virginia
12. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Arizona L 3-27
Next game: vs. Baylor
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 17-34
Next game: at Kansas State
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. BYU W 17-13
Next game: vs. Colorado
9. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 35-49
Next game: vs. UCF
8. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Arizona
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Oklahoma State
6. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 14-24
Next game: vs. Cincinnati
5. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia W 49-35
Next game: at Houston
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State W 24-14
Next game: vs. BYU
3. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 34-17
Next game: at Utah
2. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 13-17
Next game: at Arizona State
1. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 49-24
Next game: at Kansas
