Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 13

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first twelve weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

The Big 12 continues to get whackier by the week, doesn't it?

We have a new No. 1 team this week in the Big 12 power rankings, thanks to Kansas continuing to play spoiler and defeating BYU, handing them their first loss of the season. Arizona State continues to impress with a big road win at Kansas State, keeping the Sun Devils in play. Baylor looked like they were about to mail it in a month ago after a 2-4 start to the season, and they have since ripped off four straight wins and look like one of the better teams in the league.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, there are still several teams in the mix to make it to Dallas for the Big 12 championship game. BYU and Colorado control their destiny, but if either of them falls, Iowa State and Arizona State are right there waiting to make a move up the ladder. There are still a few three-loss teams alive believe it or not, but those teams need a lot of things to happen in order for them to climb within the top two.

Let's take a look at an updated batch of Big 12 power rankings heading into Week 13.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Texas Tech

15. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 24-49
Next game: vs. Iowa State

14. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Houston W 27-3
Next game: at TCU

13. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at West Virginia

12. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Arizona L 3-27
Next game: vs. Baylor

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Iowa State L 17-34
Next game: at Kansas State

10. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. BYU W 17-13
Next game: vs. Colorado

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 35-49
Next game: vs. UCF

8. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Arizona

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Oklahoma State

6. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. Arizona State L 14-24
Next game: vs. Cincinnati

5. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia W 49-35
Next game: at Houston

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State W 24-14
Next game: vs. BYU

3. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 34-17
Next game: at Utah

2. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: vs. Kansas L 13-17
Next game: at Arizona State

1. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 49-24
Next game: at Kansas

Schuyler Callihan
