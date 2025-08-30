Mountaineer Mantrip: Robert Morris Edition
The West Virginia University Mountaineers take on the Robert Morris Colonials Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
WVU Game Notes
- The 2025 season marks West Virginia’s 133rdseason of football. The Mountaineers are the winningest program in the Big 12 Conference and No. 15 in college football.
- West Virginia Football Coach Rich Rodriguez has 190 career victories, ranking No. 5 among active FBS coaches.
- Rich Rodriguez has coached the offensive player of the year 10 times over his career.
- This year marks the 46th season of competition for West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU has a 200-80-4 (.711) all-time mark at the facility, which opened in 1980.
- WVU is 2-2 in games played on Aug. 30,including 2-1 at home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2014 vs. Alabama in Atlanta (L/23-33).
- West Virginia is 22-0 against schools that play at the NCAA FCS level.
- West Virginia is 91-37-4 all-time in season openers (17-8 since 2000/31-13-1 since 1980).
- In home openers, West Virginia is 102-22-6, including winning 19 of the last 21. WVU is 39- 6-1 since 1980, including 22-3 since 2000.
- WVU is 39-18 in nonconference games since 2010, including 27-2 at home. The Mountaineers are 74-33 since 2000, including 50-8 at home
- On West Virginia's roster, the Mountaineers have 42 returning players, including 13 who have started at least one game in their career
- The Mountaineers added 79 new players to the roster in 2025, including 39 on offense, 37 on defense and three on special teams.
- Since 2019, WVU has rushed for at least 100 yards 45 times.
- Overall in the past 10 years, the Mountaineers are 64-27 when rushing for at least 100 yards.
- West Virginia surpassed at least 140 rushing yards in 26 of the last 28 games, dating back to 2022.
- Since 2012, WVU has thrown for 300 or more yards 52 times, 350 or more 31 times, 400 or more 10 times and 500 or more four times.
- Over the past 10 years, the Mountaineers have thrown for 300 or more yards 38 times.
- West Virginia is 36-17 when passing for 300 or more yards since 2012.
- Since 2015, West Virginia has produced 72 games with 400 or more yards of total offense
- WVU has gained at least 500 yards of total offense 14 times since 2019, most recently on Oct. 5, 2024, at Oklahoma State
- Over the past 10 years, the Mountaineers have held their opponents to fewer than 300 yards of total offense 26 times
- Since 2019, WVU has held opposing teams to fewer than 250 yards passing 41 times, fewer than 200 yards 25 times and fewer than 150 yards 11 times
- WVU is 104-15 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 29 out of the last 34 games
- WVU’s defense also has recorded multiple sacks in a game in 12 of the last 18 games
