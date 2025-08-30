How Much Will WVU Beat Robert Morris by? Fan Poll Results Are In
Every week throughout the season, we'll ask the West Virginia fans what they think will happen in that week's game. Typically, we would just ask if they have the Mountaineers winning the game or the opponent, but given that the season opener is against Robert Morris, an FCS opponent, we provided some more options, three of which have WVU winning.
Here are the results
West Virginia wins by 20-29: 48.4%
West Virginia wins by 30-39: 31.3%
West Virginia wins by 40+: 19.5%
Robert Morris wins: 0.8%
WVU's History vs. FCS opponents (24-0)
1978: WVU 14, Richmond 12
1979: WVU 20, Richmond 18
1980: WVU 31, Richmond 28
1982: WVU 43, Richmond 10
2002: WVU 56, Chattanooga 7
2004: WVU 45, James Madison 10
2005: WVU 35, Wofford 7
2008: WVU 48, Villanova 21
2009: WVU 33, Liberty 20
2010: WVU 31, Coastal Carolina 0
2011: WVU 55, Norfolk State 12
2012: WVU 42, James Madison 12
2013: WVU 24, William & Mary 17
2014: WVU 54, Towson 0
2015: WVU 41, Liberty 17
2016: WVU 38, Youngstown State 21
2017: WVU 59, Delaware State 16
2018: WVU 52, Youngstown State 17
2019: WVU 20, James Madison 13
2020: WVU 56, Eastern Kentucky 10
2021: WVU 66, Long Island 0
2022: WVU 65, Towson 7
2023: WVU 56, Duquesne 17
2024: WVU 49, UAlbany 14
Even though the Mountaineers have well over 70 newcomers, this is just too tall of a task for the Colonials, who also experienced a huge turnover of the roster since last season. Some years, you may feel a little nervous that the FCS team coming into Morgantown could pull off the upset. Not this year. This West Virginia team is senior-laden, and many of those guys are in their fifth or sixth year of college football. This is it for them. This is their last chance to prove they are deserving of a shot at the next level, so in all likelihood, they're not going to overlook one single opponent this season, including Robert Morris.
West Virginia and Robert Morris will kick things off at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
